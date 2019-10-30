MIDDLEBURY — Jayco Inc. is joining forces with Middlebury Recycling Facilities to hold a month-long recycling drive throughout November.
The event is being held in honor of National Recycle Day on Nov. 15.
Recycling bins will be available Friday through Nov. 30 at Jayco’s Middlebury campus, 903 S. Main St., to drop off paper, plastic and cardboard. Jayco, along with Middlebury Recycling Facilities, invites residents around the region to bring these items to the drop-off site.
In addition to this recycling drive, Jayco has updated its sustainability commitment through its EcoAdvantage program, the company’s commitment to protecting the environment. EcoAdvantage focuses on Jayco’s efforts toward smart sustainability by creating better ways to build better RVs using fewer or renewable natural resources.
“As a major manufacturer in the RV industry, Jayco has a deep commitment to the environment,” Jayco President and CEO Derald Bontrager said. “The products we build allow our customers to enjoy the outdoors and so it makes sense that we should aim to be a good corporate citizen by doing our part to protect the environment. This recycling drive is one of the many ways we demonstrate our care for the environment to all Jayco owners and to our community.”
Jayco has long been focused on doing its part to protect the environment, company officials stated in a news release.
Its recycling program has been active since the early 1980s and along the way has received several recognitions including the Governor’s Award of Excellence in 1991, officials explained.
For more information on the EcoAdvantage program, visit www.jayco.com/ecoadvantage to learn more or Middlebury Recycling Facilities at middleburyrecycling.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.