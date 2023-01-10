MIDDLEBURY — Jayco celebrated the opening of the company’s new Jayco Health Care Facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its U.S. 20 location Monday morning.
According to Trey Miller, vice president of corporate marketing for the Jayco Family of Companies, the nearly 10,000-square-foot holistic health care facility, located at 109 W. U.S. 20, was built by DJ Construction.
“The facility will provide all aspects of primary and preventative health care for employees and their families through a partnership with Goshen Health and features a state-of-the-art fitness center, an occupational health clinic and a family care clinic,” Miller said in a provided statement. “This facility is unlike any other offered by an RV manufacturer in Indiana.”
Monday’s ceremony, which was not open to the public, also included a tour of the new facility and question-and-answer sessions immediately following the ribbon cutting.
“The Occupational Health Clinic and Family Care Clinics both have doctors and nurses on staff providing occupational, primary care and preventative health services, prescription drugs and wellness coaching,” the company said in a news release following the event. “These clinics were made possible by a partnership with Goshen Health and this unique initiative is unlike anything offered in the RV industry in Indiana.”
“We are honored to support Jayco’s commitment to the health and well-being of its workforce,” Goshen Health President and CEO Randy Christophel added in a provided statement. “It is a privilege for us to provide Jayco employees and their families with convenient access to high quality primary and preventive health care.”
According to Ken Walters, president and CEO of Jayco, the company has been discussing the possibility of such a facility for more than a decade, but only began really diving into the idea about two to three years ago.
“This is something we’ve been talking about for more than 10 years, and then finally really got serious about it over the last two or three years as we looked at ways to invest back into our people for attracting and retaining talent, investing in the family, etc.,” Walters said following the ceremony. “So, two years, a plan, a follow through on a plan, and then here we are.”
Speaking to the facility’s construction, Walters said Jayco has a long history of successful builds with DJ Construction.
“They do a lot of our stuff. We’ve got a long-term relationship with those guys, and as expected, it was really well done,” Walters said of the final product. “I love the product. I love what we’re doing on the workers’ comp side to continue with the occupational health stuff. I love the family clinic, and being able to service our team and their families.
“We’ve always had the availability of the people who work here being able to use the clinic, but being able to bring their families instead of waiting at the ER, or waiting at the urgent care, it’s just a really big investment,” he added. “Looking at the fitness center, it’s the same thing, trying to retain and attract talent.”
According to Walters, the new clinic will be available for use by the thousands of employees and their dependents of all four brands that are part of the Jayco Family of Companies, which include Entegra Coach, Jayco, Starcraft RV and Highland Ridge RV.
“Every employee that is on the insurance plan and their families can use the clinic,” Walters said. “And anybody who wants to sign up and use the gym can use the gym, including family.”
“We’re the only RV company in the county that’s doing this,” he added of the clinic. “We’re really, really, really proud of it. It took a lot of hard work to get this done.”