ELKHART — Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County will be hosting a brand-new event called Taste of Achievement, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the new JA BizTown space, at ETHOS. 1025 N. Michigan St., Elkhart.
Local “celebrity bartenders” will create a signature drink recipe and compete for the top drink, to be voted on during the event along with a peer-to-peer fundraising component to be crowned the winner.
Celebrity bartenders include community advocates and area leaders: Bob Decker, Jason Fink and Jeff Fink, Giovana Heeter, Ashley Jordan and Leah Benavente, Amy Shah and Triniti Gawthrop, and Lauren Welch.
Event attendees (and community members who can’t make the event) can vote for their favorite drink, with the winner receiving the most votes/dollars for JA. Voting takes place now through Thursday evening through www.JATaste.givesmart.com.
JA has teamed up with Elkhart entrepreneur and well-known local restaurant owner, Cam Snyder, and his teams at Chubby Trout and Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ Joint. General admission tickets to the event include featured dinner spread from Chubby Trout and Smokin’ Fatty’s, live music, silent auction and an open bar, with specialty featured cocktails from the six celebrity bartenders.
For more information and tickets, visit https://jataste.givesmart.com/.