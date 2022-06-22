NAPPANEE — Janette Oke, author of bestselling book, “When Calls the Heart,” will be traveling from Canada to Nappanee Friday to attend The Round Barn Theatre’s original stage musical of “When Calls the Heart: The Musical,” based on her award-winning book.
"When Calls the Heart: The Musical" premiered last year and is making an encore run this year with a new song, new sets and an almost entirely new cast.
“When Calls the Heart: The Musical,” has garnered international attention from fans of the beloved Hallmark TV series based on the same book.
Prior to the show, Oke will be doing a book signing at The Barns at Nappanee from 4:30 – 5 p.m. Friday, a part of the special Hearties VIP Weekend, a weekend dedicated to the avid fans of the Hallmark TV series. Executive Producer Brian Bird will also be at the weekend.
Oke will also be attending the performance of the musical at the Round Barn Theatre on Friday night.
“When Calls the Heart: The Musical,” is the largest cast the Round Barn Theatre has had for any production since coming under new ownership in 2020.
Performances are being held each week and continue through Saturday, July 2, at the historic Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St., Nappanee.
Ticket prices range from $15.95-$37.95, with $69.95 dinner packages available for dining at the The Barns Restaurant.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 574-773-4188, ext. 206.