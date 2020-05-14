GOSHEN — An inmate at the Elkhart County Jail has been tested for COVID-19 after he showed symptoms shortly after his arrest.
The 55-year-old inmate from South Bend, was scheduled to appear in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday. The Goshen News has not identified him due to health confidentiality concerns.
As his hearing began, a sheriff’s office security officer told Judge Michael Christofeno the inmate wouldn’t be able to attend via a video conferencing system from the jail since he’s in medical isolation.
The officer said the inmate was tested Wednesday after he showed symptoms of COVID-19. The results wouldn’t be available for a few days, he estimated.
“For the safety of the inmates and officers, we’re keeping him isolated,” the officer told the court.
Christofeno postponed the hearing until May 28.
The inmate is accused of violating his probation again in a case where he had pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in 2012, and he was to appear in court for an initial hearing on the alleged violation, court information shows.
Jail information shows he was booked into the jail on a warrant in the case Tuesday, one day before he was tested.
So far, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, said Capt. Michael Culp, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
CASE DISMISSED
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Among them, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office dropped a drug dealing case against a Chicago man about a month before he was scheduled to stand trial.
Rigoberto Ramirez Cruz, 42, was charged with a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine in a case filed in April 2018. He was jailed on a warrant about two months later.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle asked to dismiss the case during the hearing, following up on a written motion filed this week. Doyle said as the case was being prepared for trial, additional information was received. She sought the dismissal in the interest of justice, she said.
Further explanation about the information about the case dismissal was not disclosed during the hearing.
Judge Christofeno granted the request, and then ordered Ramirez Cruz to be released from jail.
INITIAL HEARINGS
• Jorgen Villatoro, 28, Goshen, appeared for initial hearing in two drug dealing cases.
Villatoro is charged with a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine in one case stemming from his last week. He’s also charged with another Level 2 felony count of dealing meth, as well as Level 6 felony counts of dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance in the other case.
Goshen police arrested Villatoro on the first meth dealing charge May 3 following a traffic stop in which the drug, cash and other items were found on him, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
The second case was then filed Monday, about a week, later. The charges stem from a county Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit investigation and SWAT raid in April at a house in Roxbury Park where Villatoro lives.
He’s now jailed on bonds totaling $210,000.
Judge Christofeno entered not-guilty pleas on Villatoro’s behalf, appointed a public defender to represent him in both cases, and scheduled Nov. 16 as the date for his trial.
• Dominick Taylor, 27, South Bend, appeared for an initial hearing in a case where he’s charged with a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery.
Taylor’s accused of using a gun to hold up an employee at a gas station along West Franklin Street in Elkhart last December. He was jailed on a warrant in the case May 6.
• Kenneth Stroder III, 47, Elkhart, also appeared for an initial hearing in a case charging him with a Level 4 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony count of unlawful possession of a syringe.
Stroder was arrested May 4 as Elkhart police investigated a robbery in the area of Jackson Boulevard and Johnson Street. Stroder and another man allegedly matched the description of the robbery suspects when they were stopped. Police found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia on Stroder when they searched him, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
In both Taylor and Stroder’s cases, Judge Christofeno entered not-guilty pleas on their behalf, appointed public defenders in their cases, and scheduled Nov. 16 as the start of their trials.
