GOSHEN — In his first major speech in his new position, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago visited Ivy Tech in Goshen Tuesday.
Austan Goolsbee began his role in January. On Tuesday afternoon he spoke briefly at Ivy Tech’s Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation, as well as visited with students, administrators and others. After being introduced by Tia Robinson-Cooper, Ivy Tech South Bend Elkhart chancellor, he began by providing an overview of “The Chicago Fed” as it is commonly called, which serves the Seventh Federal Reserve District, comprised of Iowa as well as most of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Specifically, he touched on how people have spoken with him about inflation, unemployment, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and others. In response, he has spoken on how the Fed works toward community development, economic growth and promoting maximum employment and stable pricing.
“We come here to find out the latest information,” Goolsbee said regarding the reasoning for his trip to Ivy Tech, which is meant to supplement economic data with real time, on-the-ground observation.
Other issues the Fed is looking into, Goolsbee discussed, include supply chain issues and wages.
“This kind of real-time information about the economy is important,” he said. “We’ve got to get the job done, no matter what the conditions.”
Having previously described the visit as a “truly historic event,” Robinson-Cooper provided input.
“On behalf of Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart, we were delighted to host President Goolsbee, his staff, and dozens of business leaders from the Elkhart County community,” Robinson-Cooper said in a post event news release. “We enjoyed his authenticity and passion for understanding Elkhart County and the important role our community plays in the overall economy.”
Goolsbee has a PhD in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in economics from Yale University, according to the Fed website. He is married and has three children.
To learn more about Goolsbee, visit chicagofed.org. To learn more about Ivy Tech programs, visit IvyTech.edu.