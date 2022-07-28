INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech launched the new Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in fall 2021, and it is already making a difference for Indiana entrepreneurs. The Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation was launched in partnership with Regional Innovation and Startup Education (R.I.S.E.) to provide an Entrepreneur Certificate in as little as two semesters.
“Even before the pandemic, small businesses were struggling to find success, often because owners had a passion and a skill for developing a great product or service, but they lacked the tools needed to effectively run the business,” said Ronda Taylor, Dean of the Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Ivy Tech. “Our program is set up to provide practical skills they can put into action immediately around topics such as marketing, financials, human resources and legal considerations.”
According to the Small Business Administration, within the first five years, about half of all small businesses fail. Common reasons include inadequate funding, poor planning and management missteps.
The Certificate Program is available at campuses in Indianapolis, Bloomington, South Bend and Fort Wayne, with plans to extend the offering in fall 2022 to Columbus, Lake County and Evansville. Currently, 75 students are part of the first four cohorts that began in fall 2021, and at least 120 are expected to enroll this spring in a new set of cohorts.
The program provides courses and resources for coaching, mentorship, and even an “Ivy Shark Tank” experience where entrepreneurs can pitch investors for funding their business.
Students can work toward a certificate program (16 credit hours), a technical certificate (31 credit hours) or an associate of applied science degree (60 credit hours).
In Indiana, there are more than half a million small businesses and they employ more than 1.2 million people.
To learn more about the program, visit https://www.ivytech.edu/study-entrepreneurship. Registration for the next 8-week term beginning March 23 is still open for students.