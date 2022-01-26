SOUTH BEND — Ivy Tech is offering non-credit classes this spring in CNC machine operation, welding, and clinical medical assisting.
Non-credit classes do not award college credit, but instead prepare students for exams for industry-recognized certifications, according to a news release. These classes are intended for students who want to learn a new skill, upgrade existing skills, or gain general knowledge.
Classes being offered this spring:
- CNC Machine Operation, March 28 – May 13, Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $3,995, with grant funding available for qualified individuals;
- Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, Feb. 7 to April 1, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $3,995, with grant funding available for qualified individuals;
- Welding: Feb. 15 to March 25, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday, and some Wednesdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $3,200.
For funding questions and information, please call/visit WorkOne in South Bend at 574-237-9675.
All classes will be held at the South Bend location, 220 Dean Johnson Blvd. in South Bend.
For more information or to register for classes, please email Dianna at dkoelndorfer@ivytech.edu or Genie at yfeldleyfer@ivytech.edu.
The College also offers courses and associate degree programs that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor’s degree, the release added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.