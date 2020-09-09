GOSHEN — As construction equipment grumbled in the background, Ivy Tech and local leaders stuffed shovels into dirt to formally kick off a project to build a new advanced manufacturing training facility in Elkhart County.
The staged moment was part of a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at the Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart campus along C.R. 18 near Goshen. When completed, the new 10,000-square-foot center, an iFlex lab, will stand next door to the school as a center for preparing students and workers for the future of manufacturing.
“It’s important for Ivy Tech, Elkhart County and our region. We’re excited for all that this new facility represents and the impact it will have on improving the workforce readiness of our community members,” David Balkin, chancellor of the local campus, said during remarks at the event.
The lab will focus on advanced manufacturing and automation principles with training that includes robotics automation, industrial maintenance, computer-aided design and mechatronics — a term for a focus on electrical and mechanical engineering that can also combine other engineering branches. The facility is also designed to be flexible and adapt to changing industrial needs.
“We try very hard to listen closely to the needs that they have and to tailor the curriculum and the hands-on training to fulfill the demands of today and tomorrow,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellsperman said. “The iFlex facility fits exactly into that mission. It was designed for local industry. It’s going to ensure that thousands of students, thousands of citizens here have that opportunity to earn high-quality certifications, certificates and degrees that align with the needs of the workforce today and into tomorrow.”
Elkhart County leaders see the project as an opportunity to boost local education rates with new routes toward degrees and certifications that can be ready for evolving manufacturing processes. This is key, according to county commissioner Suzanne Weirick, for a county where about 43% of the population works in manufacturing, and where manufacturing accounts for about two-thirds of the local gross domestic product.
“Elkhart County’s adult population currently has a very low post-secondary degree attainment of 25%. What’s more staggering to me is that approximately 20% of our adults still do not have their high school diploma in Elkhart County. Ivy Tech can provide pathways for all of these adults,” said Weirick, who’s also a member of the local campus’ board.
The county has supported the iFlex lab since about July 2019 when plans were presented to the redevelopment commission. The commissioners that September then approved the use of nearly $1.48 million to help back the project.
The money, drawn from the C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 tax increment financing fund, served as a local match to a $1 million grant Ivy Tech received from the new Labs for Industry Futures and Transformation Network. The LIFT initiative is an economic development partnership by the University of Notre Dame and the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership.
The project is also being funded through several other sources, according to a news release from Ivy Tech.
