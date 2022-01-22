NAPPANEE — Long ago Nappanee was nothing but a marshland where Native Americans roamed. Then settlers arrived in the 1830s and established the town of Locke farther north.
In 1873, the Mellinger Saw Mill was established.
In 1874, the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad came through, and the Locke-Union Depot was built. Soon the Locke-Union Road brought settlers from Locke to be near the railroad, and the town of “Napanee” after the Algonquin word for “flour,” was established in 1874. The name appeared as “Nappanee” on the initial town survey, and it became the youngest town in Elkhart County.
The Coppes, Zook and Mutschler mill started in 1875, making the town a major logging community and the center for furniture and cabinets.
Today, Nappanee is a vibrant industrial hub with several recreational vehicle operations and many small businesses. With more than 6,000 residents, Amish, Mennonite, Dunkard and Brethren communities dominate the culture.
DOWNTOWN
Main Street Roasters is always on the agenda, but on this day, the line was at least 50 long. So, we moseyed-down to Renee’s Family Breakfast. It too was crowded, but we found seats at the window counter.
Soon, an Amish gentleman rolled in on his bicycle. It was 16 degrees out, but this dude would not be denied his breakfast of five eggs, sausages, hash browns, multiple toast slices and quarts of coffee.
After an excellent breakfast, we visited Coppes Commons in the original Coppes cabinet factory. There are 12 shops with the headliner being the Culinary Mill Market and Deli. Here, folks were loading-up on their famous barbecue for lunch, but we came for the bulk goods.
The Commons also includes a huge antique store, a bakery, a popcorn kiosk, other boutique shops and Rocket Science, where they transform ingredients into ice cream using liquid nitrogen.
This place has a lot of memories. For a couple years, I participated with other chefs for the Family Christian Development Center’s “Come to the Table” event. We served small plates to more than 300 guests in the upstairs event center.
Next up, John’s Butcher Shop. This icon has been in the same location since 1941. Like other butcher shops we’ve talked about, John’s is a throwback. Owner, Marlin Miller, once contributed bacon for my dish at one of the FCDC events.
Today, I was on the hunt for smoked pork chops but also grabbed a couple of their house-made Polish sausages. These old-world sausages make a great slow-cooker meal with kraut and potatoes.
Being parched, we then headed to Ruhe152 Brewery and Distillery to see what menu items, new chef Zack Lucchese has added and to quaff one of their house brews. The “kicked by a mule” lite lager was perfect.
THE BARNS AT NAPPANEE
For lunch, the Steakhouse at the Barns was on the agenda. Pete, the Barns’ host and a retired band teacher, advised that there’s another new chef in town. Dustin, the latest, has created a classic steakhouse menu featuring Stutzman Brother’s wagyu beef.
Remember, this is a barn so dress accordingly.
Pete seated us, and we scanned the menu while Sam, our waitress, advised of the soups, which would be perfect on this chilly day. The ham and bean soup was comforting, and their onion rings were spot on. These delectable beer-battered treats were light and crunchy. Gayle, my wife, went with another comfort dish — their take on mac and cheese. It’s extraordinarily creamy and rich.
Although the Barns’ Amish pies looked tempting, we headed back downtown to check out Veni’s Sweet Shop. It’s an old-time venue with original display cases, many nostalgic artifacts and the best fudge in these parts. We selected a few choice pieces, and their chocolate-covered cherries are special.
Nappanee has even more to see with bakeries, like the Pretty Cakery, and cafes on the east side worthy of visiting. Then, there’s always Hunter’s Hideaway, a local favorite. And, near Locke is a Rise ‘N Roll store that is always busy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.