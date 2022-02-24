ISP trooper earns detective rank

MARSHALL COUNTY — Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Patrick OKeefe has been reclassified to the position of detective.
Detective OKeefe earned his assignment to Field Investigations through completion of written testing and a competitive interview process, according to a news release. He will be continued to be posted at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post.
OKeefe graduated from the 70th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in March of 2011 and was assigned to the Bremen Post, where had been assigned to patrol in Marshall and Elkhart Counties.
A Bremen native and a U.S. Army veteran, OKeefe graduated from Bremen High School in 2006 and went on to attend Indiana University Bloomington and Indiana University South Bend, where he graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice in 2010. He lives in Elkhart County with his wife and their two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.