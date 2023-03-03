FORT WAYNE — An Indiana State Police trooper is dead following a Friday evening crash on I-69 south of Auburn.
Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, Auburn, who served with the ISP for more than fifteen years, was assisting other troopers on I-69 with traffic backup as a result of weather-related vehicle crashes near the 326 mile marker south of Auburn, an ISP news release stated.
The crash took place at approximately 4:30 p.m.
"At that time, Trooper Bailey became aware of an individual driving at a high rate of speed evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department on I-69 approaching his location," the release stated. "Trooper Bailey attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks. Trooper Bailey was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured. Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."
The suspect driver involved in this incident, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, Marion, was taken into custody and has been incarcerated in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to law enforcement officer, a Level 2 Felony.
The crash remains under investigation. All findings will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review and determination of any further charges that may be filed.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement on the crash.
"Our prayers are with Master Trooper James R. Bailey’s family, fellow troopers, and all of Indiana State Police as we learn of his death in the line of service," Holcomb said. "His legacy will live on, and his memory will never be forgotten. Janet and I send the family our condolences for the loved ones of Master Trooper Bailey."