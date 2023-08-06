ELKHART — Police are investigating the disappearance of an three-year-old Elkhart boy.
Ubaldo Salamanca is 3 feet tall, 25 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, according to an Indiana State Police Silver Alert.
“Ubaldo was last seen in the company of his mother, Ana Reyes, a 29-year-old Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black long sleeve jacket and white shirt, and driving a silver newer model Dodge Journey with a temporary Indiana license plate,” the alert stated.
Ubaldo was last seen Sunday at 8:17 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or 911.