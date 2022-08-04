ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A pipe bomb and bomb-making materials were reportedly discovered at a St. Joseph County home while officers were serving a felony warrant Wednesday.
According to a statement from the Indiana State Police Bremen Post, on Wednesday, troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team were working with officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department to locate a male wanted on a felony warrant.
This investigation led officers to a residence in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road, which is just north of Clay High School. The St. Joseph County Police Department arrested two adult males on several charges at this residence. Officers also discovered a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb making materials in this home, the report reads. The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team responded at approximately 5:39 p.m. and rendered the pipe bomb safe.
There is no threat to the public at this time, the release reads. Reports will be given to the Prosecutor’s Office to determine appropriate charges.