FORT WAYNE — An Oregon man is dead following a Saturday crash on the Indiana Toll Road.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. the Indiana State Police Steuben County dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian struck on the toll road near the 142 mile marker, two miles west of I-69, in Steuben County. Troopers from both the Toll Road Post and Fort Wayne Post responded to investigate.
“Arriving first on scene, Trooper Garrett Tharp located a disabled yellow pickup truck pulling a utility trailer and a passenger vehicle, parked on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes,” an ISP news release stated.
“A critically injured unresponsive adult male was found laying on the roadway ahead of those vehicles. A semi-tractor/trailer was stopped on the right shoulder several hundred feet ahead the scene.”
The victim was identified as Michael Shaw, 45, Portland, Oregon. Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner.
Trooper Tharp’s preliminary investigation reveled that Michael Shaw had been driving the yellow 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck prior to developing a mechanical problem, at which time he pulled over to the shoulder. Mr. Shaw was traveling with family members in the passenger vehicle that had pulled over with him.
Shaw exited his pickup truck and raised the hood to assess the problem. For an unknown reason, Shaw walked out from in front of his truck and was standing in the right lane of travel, apparently not noticing an oncoming semi-tractor trailer and was then struck in the roadway by that semi-tractor.
The driver of the 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, Princ Blakaj, 30, Bronx, New York, immediately pulled over after striking Shaw. He remained at the scene and fully cooperated with troopers during the investigation. As a result of the crash, Blakaj was not injured, but was transported to a local area hospital for a chemical test blood draw as required by Indiana law. Those test results are pending.
Notifications were made to the Shaw family, and the crash remains under investigation.
“The Indiana State Police would remind all motorists that as of July 1 Indiana’s ‘Move Over or Slow Down’ law was amended,” the release added. “The law now requires that all motorists move over or slow down when approaching a disabled vehicle (with flashing hazard lights activated). In that same reminder, it is very important for all disabled motorists and their passengers to pay attention and remain ever vigilant to the hazards posed by stopping, standing, or parking along our busy high speed interstate roadways.
“Should your vehicle become disabled while traveling, it is suggested to call 911 for immediate assistance, and then rather than exit your vehicle, stay inside the vehicle with your seatbelt fastened until help arrives.”