MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana State Police are investigating what's been classified as a homicide at Michigan City Prison.
At 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to the call where inmate Victor Glenn, 44, Indianapolis, was found dead.
Glenn was serving a sentence for murder with a projected release date of June 15, 2066.
Glenn was convicted of shooting and killing Denika Radcliff and Jason Myers, both 28 at the time, during a robbery at a home on Temple Avenue in Indianapolis in February 2007.
No further information is available and the homicide investigation is active.