HOWE — One person died and two others were injured in a crash on the Toll Road at the 155-mile marker Wednesday afternoon.
A silver Ford truck traveling westbound crashed into the rear of a semi-tractor trailer that was disabled on the right shoulder of the Toll Road, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
A passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced dead by the LaGrange County coroner, who was on scene, the report stated. The driver of the Ford truck was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne, and his condition was unknown Wednesday evening. The driver of the semi was taken to a local hospital, according to ISP.
Identifications of drivers and passengers were not released, and the incident remained under investigation late Wednesday evening by troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road and Fort Wayne posts.
Westbound lanes had been shut down with traffic being detoured at the 121-mile marker near Howe, according to the report, and the eastbound lanes remained open but traffic was backed up and moving slowly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.