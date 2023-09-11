ISP logo

BREMEN — This past weekend the Indiana State Police Bremen Post and the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post conducted saturation patrols across their respective districts with a focus on traffic safety.

Targeted patrols ran from 6 p.m. Friday through 4:30 a.m. Saturday, and from 6 p.m. Saturday through 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Troopers worked on days off and moved their shifts to have an increased number of troopers working during the targeted patrol times.

Bremen Post Statistics:

333 traffic stops

10 arrests for Operating While Intoxicated

2 warrant arrests

2 arrests for Possession of Marijuana

1 arrest for Habitual Traffic Violator

1 arrest for Possession of Cocaine

1 arrest for Possession/Dealing of Methamphetamine

1 arrest for Operator With Never Receiving a License

11 violations with charges to be filed at a later date.

1 police car damaged by someone resisting arrest.

Toll Road Post Statistics:

299 traffic stops

10 arrests for Operating While Intoxicated

3 arrests for Possession of Marijuana

1 arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine

1 arrest for Possession of Cocaine

1 arrest for Reckless Driving (104 mph in a 30 mph zone)

1 arrest for Driving While Suspended Prior

6 violations with charges to be filed at a later date.

1 OWI arrest from a citizen calling in with a detailed description of the vehicle and location.

