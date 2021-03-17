GOSHEN — The International Student Club will present its annual coffeehouse performance Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall with limited seating for an on-campus audience. The event will be live-streamed at goshen.edu/livestream.
Because of the pandemic, there will not be a dinner this year. In lieu of tickets, donations can be made to the International Student Club by visiting goshen.edu/give/isc.
“One year into this pandemic, we are still finding creative ways to showcase our students' talents while minimizing the risks to the health and safety of our campus community,” said Dan Koop Liechty, international student adviser.
The coffeehouse provides an avenue for international students on campus, who come from more than 30 countries, to share their cultures. The event also serves as a fundraiser for ISC events in the coming year, which help integrate international students into the campus and local communities. A percentage of donations will also go to Project Arunima, a pioneering residential autism center in India, which was founded by a parent of a current GC international student.
