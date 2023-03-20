ELKHART — Several irreplaceable comic books were stolen from the Hall of Heroes Museum Sunday morning.
Around 50 comics books — all early key Marvel comics — were stolen, including Captain America No. 1 and Young Allies No. 1, Hulk No. 1 and No. 2, X-Men No. 1 and No. 2, Tales of Suspense No. 39, a 1st Iron Man and more. A building alarm alerted Elkhart city police at 2:22 a.m. at the Hall of Heroes, 1915 Cassopolis St.
"We are heartbroken and sick that someone would break into our nonprofit museum and steal this valuable history that we have dedicated to preserve and share," Stewart wrote on a GoFundMe Page aimed at raising $60,000 toward damages.
Stewart also explained that the museum does not have insurance on the stolen items, which are irreplaceable.
“We have so many one-of-a-kind thing pieces,” he explained. “The collection is very, very expensive to insure. We are a small nonprofit, and we don't have the funding to insure. I don’t think people realize how expensive that is.”
To clarify, the building is insured.
“The problem is the collection,” he said, explaining of the rare pieces stolen such as the Captain America No. 1, “It wouldn’t matter how much money we got from an insurance policy, you’re not going to find another one.”
Throughout the museum, many items that weren’t taken were also damaged including several statues and display cases.
“They stole history, they didn’t just steal stuff,” Stewart said. “The money isn’t the issue. It’s the history — that you can't replace some of these items.”
The officers who first responded learned that comic books worth several thousand dollars were stolen during the burglary. An officer also observed the door on the south end of the building had a smashed window and the back doors seemed to have been forced open.
Elkhart County Sheriff's officers arrived on scene with their K9 to help assist in clearing the building. After clearing the building, officers discovered several destroyed superhero memorabilia display cases with contents missing, including the comic books.
The case was assigned to a detective who is investigating, including reviewing any and all available security footage. At this time, no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.
“The thieves that broke in, they didn't just steal from me or the museum, they stole from the community,” Stewart asserted. “We’re a public tourist attraction — one of the biggest in the area — that brings thousands a year into the gas stations, restaurants and hotels. These guys attacked the community.”
Stewart is confident the two people involved will be caught and has hopes that the stolen items will be recovered in good condition.
Damages to the building will be covered under the museum’s insurance policy, after the deductible has been met. The GoFundMe page can be found at https://gofund.me/a66ef357.
Any funds raised that are not used for that purpose will go toward repairing broken statues and other building repairs. Stewart has intentions to finance a partial insurance policy for some portions of the collection that can be insured, but insuring all of the collection is simply not an option for the nonprofit. It’s the first incident of its kind of the superhero and comic book museum.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or information regarding the missing memorabilia can call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070. Anonymous tips can also be made through the police department's website or by emailing tips@elkhartpolice.org.