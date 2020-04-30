WARSAW — Investigators in Kosciusko County now know human remains found near Pierceton in early April belonged to a male who may have had a jersey purchased from Goodwill.
Police provided an update on the death investigation Thursday. In a news release, police said a DNA analysis confirmed the remains were a male, and they believe he had black hair and was about five feet, five inches tall.
Some walkers found the remains April 2 on a property about 300 yards from Ind. 13, just south of Old Road 30. Investigators have since worked to identify the remains, but they got no hits in databases from fingerprint and DNA samples, police said in the release.
With the body, police also recovered two shirts and a bracelet. One shirt is blue with a small Vans logo on a sleeve, while the other is a black, sleeveless Maple Grove type of jersey, according to the release.
Investigators tracked down the owner of the Maple Grove jersey. He told police he had donated the shirt to Goodwill in 2016, the release shows.
Additional DNA testing is underway, but police said results have been delayed due to closures related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Police ask anyone who could identify the remains to contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.
