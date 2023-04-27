SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation, 11586 Ind. 13, Syracuse is hosting its annual Earth Day Festival May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and this year’s theme is ‘Invest in Planet Earth.”
Education Officer for WACF, Pam Schumm, said they’ve been hosting the festival over five years and when it first started it was just an Earth Day celebration on Earth Day but they wanted to make it bigger and more festival-like. The first year they had 10 tents and it’s grown to 20 tents of vendors.
“We have nearly 20 vendors lined up to help you learn and appreciate our ecosystem and discover ways you and your family can help preserve our ecosystem,” she said.
Some of those vendors include Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservancy District, who’ll have ‘Kosciusko in a Box’, which Schumm described as nine boxes of dioramas of different parts of the county and they’ll have a scavenger hunt to go along with that.
Kosciusko Woodland and Water Invasive Partnership will have puzzles of invasive and native plants. Kosciusko County Recycling Center will have a worm camp at their booth and Chautauqua Wawasee will have Monarch activities at their booth.
Northeast Indiana Geocachers will have geocaches on the grounds to find and Nancy Brown, Elkhart River Restoration Association, will have bird migration activities.
Schumm said Wawasee Ducks Unlimited will have duck decoys for a game and Jeff Mesaros and Angie Butler will demonstrate making arrowheads from rock and beading like Native Americans. Members of the Syracuse-Wawasee Trails Committee will have a map of the local trails and a craft for the children.
The Syracuse Wawasee Garden Club will show visitors how to make seed balls. Plein Air painter David Broerman will have his paintings for sale and Duane Turnock will have carvings of fish spearing lures, which can also be used as ornaments.
WACF board members booth theme will be “Our Watershed, Our Lake” and will ask visitors to sign a map of Wawasee Syracuse with a pledge to stop pollution. Syracuse Library will have a demonstration about native trees and show the difference in organisms that live in a native oak tree versus a non-native Ginkgo tree, among other vendors.
Schumm was in education for over 40 years so when she was asked to be the education director for WACF it was “a natural fit”, she said.
The event is free and is a great event for families and people of all ages. There is no pre-registration required and there will be a free lunch and goodie bag.
Schumm said over 200 people attended last year.
“We love our lakes community and we want to preserve it for future generations," Schumm said. "Doing so starts at home with each person doing his or her part.”