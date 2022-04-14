Interurban trolley on normal schedule

ELKHART— The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will operate as usual in Elkhart and Goshen today.
Be advised, the ADA Access Dispatch office will close early in observance of the Good Friday holiday. ADA Access riders will need to schedule trips for Saturday, April 16, and Monday, April 18; by Friday, April 15 before 1 p.m (EDT).
The Interurban Trolley Information offices will be closed all day today. Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
