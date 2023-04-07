GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union recently participated in the Credit Union National Association’s Marketing and Business Development Council Conference, which took place in Orlando, Florida at the end of March.
In addition to training and round table discussions, the conference contained an awards segment called the Diamond Awards, a news release stated. A Diamond Award is the pinnacle of credit union marketing and business development, comparing marketing deliverables to other credit unions.
Competing against nearly 1,200 other entries and credit unions from across the nation, Interra won a record number four Diamond Awards for their efforts in the following categories: Membership Marketing, Ongoing Event, One Time Event, and Video Commercial.
“This marks the first year Interra has won four Diamond Awards in the same year,” stated Meegan Siegwarth, Vice President of Marketing in the release. “These accomplishments are a direct reflection of the hard work, and commitment to excellence Interra’s Marketing team pours into the organization and our communities every day,” she added.
The Diamond Awards recognized the following achievements for Interra:
• One Time Event: 2022 marked Interra’s 90th birthday, providing an opportunity to celebrate this milestone with both the credit union’s membership and communities. In addition to the 90th birthday party shared at all 16 branch locations, an ice cream social at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair tipped the winning category in Interra’s favor.
• Membership Marketing and Video: In addition to celebrating its 90th birthday, incidentally, the credit union also began serving more than 90,000 members. A catchy pickup line digital commercial helped to celebrate not only the credit union’s birthday, but also serving more than 90,000 members – and encouraging more to Join IN. Through a series of messages that rhymed and followed quirky music, viewers could laugh and smile along to the messages. “Our commercials in 2022 grabbed viewers’ attention and provided a level of thought-provoking uniqueness to the credit union’s message,” shared Holly Nunemaker, Assistant Vice President of Marketing.
• Ongoing Event: Interra’s annual Do Well To Do Good Day, held over the Columbus Day holiday, supported over 20 nonprofit organizations. While other businesses were closed, roughly 300 Interra staff members volunteered more than 1,2000 hours during the credit union’s volunteer day.
“It was a year of strong community give-back and celebrations with our membership,” added Siegwarth. “As Interra marks these achievements from last year, we continue to press ahead with a focus and commitment to be our members’ most trusted and valued financial institution.”
Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.7 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 92,000 members. Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com.