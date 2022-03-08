Interra Dunlap now open

Cutting the ribbon at Interra's new branch in Dunlap, are, from left, Dave Birky, chief strategy officer; Matt Schrock, vice president at DJ Construction; Jim Henning, chief financial officer; Joel Richard, chief experience officer; Vince Beasley, board member for Interra Credit Union; Tim Yoder, chairman of the board for Interra Credit Union; Amy Sink, CEO of Interra; Andy Marshall, chief operating officer; Jason Koontz, regional branch manager; Carmen Snider, board member for Interra Credit Union; Gina Leichty, board member for Interra Credit Union; Randy Zimmerly, associate director for Interra Credit Union; Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce; Ashley Jordan, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Acts of Service director.

 Photo contributed

GOSHEN — The ribbon was cut at Interra’s new Dunlap branch Monday. A grand opening followed.

Interra’s new Dunlap office is located at 4330 Elkhart Road, near the Target, Kohl’s and Meijer shopping areas. It replaces the branch that was located on Peddler's Village Road on the north side of the railroad tracks.

“We are beyond excited to relocate to the other side of the train tracks and in the middle of Dunlap,” stated Amy Sink, CEO for Interra.

The 4,600-square-foot office will include four drive-thru lanes, six private offices, an updated teller line, and additional services including Business, Wealth Management, and Mortgage.

Jason Koontz, regional branch manager, will continue overseeing branch operations for the retail team.

Jim Kirk, lead financial adviser, Esmi Rivera, mortgage loan adviser, Ryan Kruzick, mortgage loan adviser, Adam Bujalski, commercial lender, and Clayton Sheets, agribusiness lender, will continue serving members in the community with their lending needs.

Interra collaborated with long-time partner, DJ Construction, Goshen, for renovations that took place in the Dunlap office.

“We are looking forward to the additional growth and opportunity this new location will provide as well as better accessibility for our membership,” said Joel Richard, chief experience officer for Interra.

For more information, visit interracu.com.

