GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union’s Mortgage department will be hosting a home seller’s seminar at 6:30 p.m. May 17.
The free seminar will take place at Grace Community Church, 20076 C. R. 36, Goshen.
Attendees will learn from a panel of local Realtor experts the best practices to use in preparing to sell a home during today’s housing market.
The Realtor panel will include Amy Mishler, of Mishler Realty; Miguel Montiel, of Coldwell Banker; Sheila Showalter, of RE/MAX Results; and Lori Snyder, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
Register online at https://campaign.documatix.com/DPS/WebForms/WebForm/E5E5C9C2A35E7A6A or by calling 574-534-2506 ext. 7330.
