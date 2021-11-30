GOSHEN — The Goshen High School gymnasium will soon be known as Interra Gym.
Goshen Community Schools officials announced the change Monday, noting that the school corporation has entered into a five-year financial partnership with Interra Credit Union resulting in naming rights of the Goshen High School gymnasium facility. Superintendent Steve Hope declined to state how much money the school corporation will receive.
According to Lori Martin, director of communications for GCS, the naming rights were procured after a five-year financial partnership was confirmed between the school corporation and the credit union. The partnership provides exclusive gym naming rights to Interra Credit Union and financial support for the school corporation to be used for items such as facility updates, new equipment and sponsorship of athletic events.
“Interra has a great reputation in the community, and we are pleased to have them support Goshen Community Schools and the students we serve,” Hope said in a provided statement. “We look forward to a long partnership with Interra.”
Amy Sink, CEO of Interra Credit Union, offered a similar sentiment.
“Goshen School Corporation has long been a foundation of the Goshen community,” Sink said. “This partnership with GCS recognizes two pillars joining together to achieve great success.”
“Proving again that Interra is committed to local school systems, as well as investing in the growth of the young people throughout Goshen, this will really benefit the entire community,” added Andy Marshall, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Interra Credit Union.
The credit union, which is headquartered in Goshen, has three branch locations in the Goshen community.
FUNDING UNDISCLOSED
When asked how much Interra is paying for the gym’s naming rights, Hope declined to provide a figure, instead noting that the Goshen Community Schools Foundation helped to close the deal for an “undisclosed amount of money,” which will be paid out in equal installments over the five-year partnership.
According to the GCSF website, the foundation is a privately funded educational grant program that strives to improve the innovation and creative experiences for the students of Goshen Community Schools.
“When Interra asked about the naming rights to the GHS gymnasium, we were thrilled,” Hope said. “We appreciate the Goshen Community Schools Foundation working out this five-year deal.”
Requests for comment from both Interra Credit Union and the GCSF regarding the cost of the naming rights were not returned prior to Tuesday’s publication deadline.
SATURDAY CELEBRATION
According to Martin, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration recognizing the name change to Interra Gym will be held at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the gym in between the boys’ junior varsity and varsity basketball games.
“The Goshen High School Crimsonaires, Crimsonaire Camp participants and the pep band will also perform,” Martin said of the celebration. “The public is invited to attend, as the new branding of Interra Gym will be revealed.”
NAMING RIGHTS POLICY
The policy allowing the school corporation to offer naming rights for certain GCS facilities was first approved by the Goshen school board back in January of 2020.
Prior to the policy’s approval, the corporation had offered only limited sponsorship opportunities, such as an agreement with Goshen Health allowing the health system’s branding and promotional materials to be displayed on Goshen High School’s football field.
Under the expanded policy, the board, along with the GCS Education Foundation, has the option of seeking private funds with the goal of enhancing the educational needs of the school district and community in ways that would not otherwise be possible without external support.
“The school board may grant sponsorships and/or naming rights for district properties, facilities and programs,” the policy states. “The acceptance of such agreements must always be consistent with the mission, purposes and goals of GCS. All sponsorships that include naming rights shall be approved by the school board.”
The policy goes on to note that district officials will have the exclusive discretion to determine whether to pursue, accept, or decline any opportunity to sponsor or name property, facilities or programs.
At the time of its passage, it was noted that all proceeds generated through the policy will be used to provide support for GCS curricular and extra-curricular programs, GCS in general, or district capital projects.
