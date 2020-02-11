NAPPANEE — The water and wastewater utilities are getting high-tech with phone and Internet service with actions approved at Monday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
However, the change is expected to save the utility $344 a month from its current provider. The board approved entering into a contract with New Paris Telephone for phone and Internet service, installing fiber optics and phones at the existing water treatment plant and the new wastewater treatment plant.
The total cost for the water treatment plant is $5,051.56 with 25 MB service. The monthly cost is $262.85 on a three-year contract. Board member Wayne Scheumann questioned why not just go to 50 MB but Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber felt it wasn’t needed at this time.
At the wastewater treatment plant the total cost is $7,680. Gerber said they already installed fiber optic during construction, they just need to connect to the service. They will have 50 MB service at the wastewater plant. The monthly cost of $271 will be a savings of $344.
“Plus it’ll be far more reliable and better service than our current provider,” Gerber said.
After the meeting, Gerber said the other advantages include faster service and being connected to City Hall.
DUMP TRUCK APPROVED
The board approved Street Superintendent Brent Warren’s recommendation to purchase a new dump truck through the National Auto Fleet Group at a cost of $32,402. Warren explained there was one other lower bid from Advantage Ford at $31,966 but he said it “didn’t meet all the specifications.”
According to his memo request to the board, it appears the Advantage Ford specifications were for smaller engine size, smaller alternator, battery and fuel capacity than required by the city.
POLICE CAR DONATION
The board gave Police Chief Steve Rulli permission to donate two squad cars to the Indiana Police Academy. Rulli explained that when the squad cars get to the end of their lives, there really isn’t much trade-in value. He said by donating to the police academy, they use them in their training fleet “until they’re ready to be parts on the shelf.”
In return, the academy gives the department credit for continuing education — either $2,500 or 125 credit hours for each car.
PAVILION RENTAL REQUESTS
The board approved two pavilion rental requests. The first was from Abate for its annual Blessing of the Bikes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19. The request also asked for the closing of the north and south side of Clark Street and the fire truck with the big flag. They also requested the stage if it’s available.
The second request was from the parks department for every Saturday from May 30 through Oct. 10 with the exception of the Fourth of July and the weekend of Apple Festival.
In other business:
• Approved the 2020 fireworks agreement with Night Magic for $12,000. No rain date has been set.
• Approved exempting parks department from the noise ordinance to be able to mow before 7 a.m.
• Approved closing the bike path in front of the wastewater treatment plant for up to four weeks in order to set up the bypass pumping. Gerber said it will probably be done before that but he wanted to be sure.
• Approved having the Elder Haus co-directors work 40 hours a week and calculate vacation time accordingly.
