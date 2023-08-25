GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital had to temporarily divert all ambulances from bringing in patients to its emergency room Friday afternoon.
Vice President Hospital Operations Mark Podgorski stated in news release, "This afternoon, Goshen Health experienced a temporary diversion in our Emergency Room Department. This was prompted by an incredible influx of patients and loss of computer system access due to internet outages with our external provider. During this time, were able to effectively meet the needs of patients onsite while a few patients were diverted to other area health systems."
The hospital's internet and computer systems have since been fully restored, and the emergency room is now accepting patients, Podgorski said.
"We applaud the responsiveness of our Colleagues to issues outside our control, and their continued commitment to providing outstanding care and service to our patients," Podgorski said.
PARKVIEW LAGRANGE
Coincidentally, Parkview LaGrange Hospital, which is not related to Goshen Hospital, was temporarily closed Friday.
According to a statement from Parkview Health, "To support the safety of patients and co-workers, Parkview Lagrange Hospital (PLH) is temporarily closed due to an air conditioning outage that is expected to last up to 48 hours. Area residents in need of emergency care are encouraged to call 9-1-1 or travel to the next closest emergency room.
"Those who seek emergency care at PLH will be directed to a temporary Emergency Department located inside the hospital’s medical office building, which was not impacted by the outage. Those patients will receive an emergency medical screening exam and be guided to appropriate care. Obstetrics screenings are also available.
"All hospital inpatients have been transferred to other facilities. All scheduled surgeries and procedures have been rescheduled. Because the medical office building is unaffected by the outage, all Parkview Physicians Group clinics there remain open.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and will notify the public when full services resume."