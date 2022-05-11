An initial investigation commissioned by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland cataloged some of the brutal conditions that Native American children endured at more than 400 boarding schools that the federal government forced them to attend between 1819 and 1969. The inquiry was an initial step, Ms. Haaland said, toward addressing the “intergenerational trauma” that the policy left behind.
An Interior Department report released on Wednesday highlighted the abuse of many of the children at the government-run schools, such as beatings, withholding of food and solitary confinement. It also identified burial sites at more than 50 of the former schools, a number that the department expects will grow as the review continues.
The report is the first step in a comprehensive review that Ms. Haaland, the first Native American cabinet secretary, announced in June after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves of children who attended similar schools in Canada provoked a national reckoning there.
The initial investigation found that “approximately 19 federal Indian boarding schools accounted for over 500 American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian child deaths.” That number is expected to grow, the report said.
