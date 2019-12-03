ELKHART — Concord Community Schools leaders promoted from within to install a new superintendent for now as the current superintendent prepares to retire.
Denise Seger stepped into her new role as interim superintendent Tuesday after the Concord school board approved the move during a meeting Monday, the district announced in a news release.
Seger had served as Concord’s chief human resources officer since March 2018 before taking the promotion. She’ll lead the school system while a process is underway to recruit and hire a permanent superintendent to succeed Tim Tahara, the release shows.
Tahara announced he’s retiring during the school board meeting on Nov. 18, and the board then accepted his retirement. Though the effective date is June 30, 2020, Tahara’s final day was Nov. 22. He’s using up vacation, sick and personal days he accumulated from a more than 30-year career with the school district, Concord spokeswoman Julie Beer said.
Tahara’s retirement comes more than six months after he officially became superintendent. While serving as assistant superintendent, he was promoted to succeed John Trout, who resigned as superintendent at the end of April.
As she succeeds Tahara on an interim basis, Seger also has a more than 30-year career in education. She started as a business teacher in Evansville in 1985. She also served as an associate superintendent, as well as a year as interim superintendent, at Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation in Mishawaka from 2003–2018, before she joined Concord, the release shows.
Seger also holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Evansville, and she earned her doctorate in educational administration and leadership from Purdue University in 2003.
