GOSHEN — Plans to find a new home for the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network took another step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by GIHN, Goshen Community Schools and Nuway Construction for a use variance needed in order to allow group housing quarters for temporary emergency housing at the former Merit Learning Center along West Wilkinson Street.
Back in early December, Goshen Community Schools officials announced the formation of a partnership with GIHN, a local nonprofit homeless services agency, aimed at repurposing the school district’s former Merit Learning Center into a new permanent home for the nonprofit.
Per the agreement, the plan involves transitioning the nonprofit’s main office and homeless shelter, which currently serves single women and families, from their current location at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 502 N. Main St., to the former Merit property at 801 W. Wilkinson St. The property is zoned Residential R-2 District.
USE VARIANCE NEEDED
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, because group housing quarters are not permitted in the Residential R-2 District, the requested change of use required approval of a use variance by the BZA.
“GIHN emergency housing services are currently provided at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church at 502 N. Main St., zoned Residential R-1,” Deegan told the board. “Approval of group housing quarters use at that location was approved by use variance in February 2017 and a change to allow the shelter to operate 24 hours per day was granted by variance in January 2019.
“GIHN states they have outgrown that location and are partnering with Goshen Schools at the new proposed location,” he added. “Prior to submitting the variance request, GIHN representatives met with adjacent property owners and residents in a public meeting to discuss their proposal.”
As proposed, GIHN will use the north half of the building for group housing quarters serving as a temporary emergency shelter for women and families.
Planned improvements to the building include conversion of three classrooms to bedrooms and division of one classroom into five offices. Each bedroom will house up to eight people, for a maximum shelter occupancy of 24, and the existing community room will be used for dining.
As a stipulation of the agreement, Goshen Community Schools will continue to use the south half of the building for classroom space with adult GED classes in one of the rooms.
TRIAL BASIS
Given that the property is surrounded entirely by residential properties and residential zoning, Deegan noted that it is unclear if the new use will adversely impact the use and values of nearby properties.
As such, it was recommended that the requested use variance be limited to a three-year trial basis with a new application and public hearing required at the end of that time period.
“Limiting the initial approval to three years allows the BZA to evaluate how the shelter has impacted the neighborhood before such impacts become permanent,” Deegan said.
In addition, Deegan recommended that the number of shelter residents be limited to no more than 24, plus five employees, for a total of 29 total occupants.
“Any number greater than that will need evaluation by city staff and the BZA,” he explained.
CONCERNS RAISED
While a majority of the people who spoke during the public portion of Tuesday’s meeting expressed support for the project, there were several individuals — primarily residents with homes in the neighborhood — who raised concerns connected to the proposal.
Of the concerns raised, a sampling included: how the shelter will deal with safety issues; if there’s a chance the shelter could convert to low-barrier; and if the shelter will be housing domestic violence victims.
In responding to the raised concerns, Mindy Morehead, executive director of the GIHN, first noted that she recently met with Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steven Hope about adding a section to their contract requiring that GIHN meet with the neighborhood quarterly to discuss any questions or concerns they may have.
“That way, we’re just meeting everyone on a quarterly basis and answering their questions,” Morehead told the board.
In addition, Morehead noted that GIHN will have staff in the building around the clock, and will have security in the facility from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night.
“Currently they do building checks outside four times a night, they check the property, and then they are constantly checking cameras,” Morehead said. “We will be adding more cameras to what is currently on the school right now, inside and out.”
Morehead also explained that GIHN has no plans whatsoever to do a low-barrier shelter at the site or to change their programming, and noted that GIHN is not a domestic violence shelter.
“Anyone who is recovering from domestic violence, they have to go to a safe haven,” Morehead said. “So, there’s not that chance of the other person coming after them.”
Morehead also pointed out that the former Merit location is very similar to GIHN’s current St. Marks location in terms of being surrounded by residential, noting that they have had absolutely no issues with the neighbors at the St. Marks location in the three years they’ve been operating there.
For his part, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, a major supporter of the plan, noted that he understands why some neighbors may be concerned about the project, and assured those in attendance that he will be working with all parties to ensure the relocation is a positive experience for everyone.
“I understand the fears, absolutely, but I’m in a fortunate scenario where I’ve gotten to see exactly how they operate, and understand how not only the entities operate, but also how the people within them, what their agenda is,” Stutsman said of GIHN. “So, I have all the confidence in the world that if we have issues pop up, they’re going to be tackled.”
Hope, speaking on behalf of Goshen Community Schools, also noted that he is working with GIHN on putting together an extended lease for the facility which will bind both GIHN and the school corporation to its promises to the neighborhood in terms of the facility’s operation going forward.
“We want this to be successful,” Hope said. “The actual use of the property by the Interfaith Hospitality Network will be spelled out in that lease, and then I’m going to let all the homeowners know that the details of that lease would become public once it’s passed by the school. So, we would be bound to that, and the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network would be bound to that.”
In the end, the board came down on the side of approval, and the request for a use variance was approved unanimously with the recommended conditions and commitments included.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members;
• Approved a request by Ask3 Commercial LLC and Gabriel Lopez for a developmental variance needed in order to allow a front building setback along North Harrison Street of six feet where 25 feet is required for installation of a 96-square-foot cooler addition at the former Ben’s Soft Pretzels property located at 1202-1204 W. Pike St. The cooler installation is part of a plan to convert the property into a new grocery store.
• Approved a request by 510 Apple LLC, Beadle Huffman LLC and Abonmarche Consultants for a developmental variance needed in order to allow a front parking/driving aisle setback along Eisenhower Drive South of 20 feet where 30 feet is required for the construction of a new manufacturing facility at 1778 Eisenhower Drive South.
• Voted to elect Tom Holtzinger as the board’s chair, Bethany Campbell as the board’s vice chair and Lee Rohn as the board’s secretary for 2022.
