GOSHEN — Developers are at work gathering input and ideas in preparation for building the new combined courthouse near Dunlap.
The Elkhart County commissioners hosted judges, magistrates and county leaders, including the prosecutor and sheriff’s office staff Wednesday for what was termed as a “visioning session” with members of the team working to design the facility.
“It was a very good day,” Commissioner Frank Lucchese said.
According to Lucchese, the three-hour meeting gave participants a chance to share ideas and thoughts on how the new courthouse should look and function best as they spoke to an architect and judicial expert on the design team.
The commissioners approved contracting with Indianapolis-based firm Performance Services and Ancon Construction of Goshen to lead the project. The courts facility will be built on a 32-acre site along Reliance Road, set about halfway between downtown Goshen and downtown Elkhart. When completed, the structure will house the county courts under one roof instead of split among their current buildings in the two cities.
Lucchese has said the companies estimated the project cost at about $63 million. Ground could be broken to kick off construction around late summer, with plans to have it completed near the end of 2023.
Ideas raised during the visioning session included designing courtrooms in ways to meet certain needs for different types of proceedings, such as criminal cases, civil cases and family cases, Lucchese said. That included configuring spaces that would be more optimal for juries hearing criminal trials, while other spaces would include amenities more suited for family cases. The idea, he indicated, was to not take a one-size-fits-all approach to courtrooms.
“They don’t want just a cookie-cutter courtroom,” Lucchese said. “They want it to be specific to each kind of courtroom.”
Other themes included implementing a more streamlined customer service aspect to make it easier on residents who need to do quick business in the courthouse, such as making payments.
“We’re looking at ways to streamline and make things more efficient. That was one of the main things we were starting to look at,” Lucchese said.
Having a technologically advanced courthouse was also a concern raised during the visioning session, a news release described. Participants discussed having faster, more efficient integration with court processes as well as the continued use of virtual court hearings.
“It was especially good to hear county magistrates and judges talking about making local citizens feel welcome in the new facility,” Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said in the news release. “Maybe it’s a Midwestern thing, but there was a lot of talk about the dignity and respect we owe local citizens. I couldn’t agree more. This is their court system. And, it’s why we wanted it in a central location.”
Lucchese said the developers plan to meet with judges and staff at each of the current courthouses to continue discussing ideas for designing the new courthouse.
