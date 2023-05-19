ELKHART — Dallas Bergl, President and CEO of INOVA Federal, announces a new location opening in the Mishawaka community June 6.
Construction is nearing completion for the new, state-of-the-art banking facility located at 602 N. Main St., a news release stated. The new site will replace INOVA’s current location on 121 E Grove St.
“Our new facility will feature the latest in banking technologies such as Interactive Branch Kiosks, which will allow users to perform their banking transactions quickly, easily, and securely,” says Bergl in the release. “We are also very proud to have extensively trained and highly skilled advocates that will continue to provide sound advice to help our members achieve financial success.”
For over 80 years, INOVA Federal has been guiding its loyal members through their journey toward financial wellness. The innovative environment of this new branch will bolster that commitment by providing solutions and services that will save members money and deliver a more personalized and efficient banking experience.
INOVA Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, financial cooperative headquartered in downtown Elkhart. To learn more, visit www.inovafederal.org.