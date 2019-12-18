Elkhart County Sheriff's Office Capt. Michael Culp announced this morning that the inmate phone visitation system for the Elkhart County Correctional Complex is out of service.
"The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently with the phone service provider and vendor to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," he stated in a news release. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will notify the public once this service has been restored."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.