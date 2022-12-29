NEW PARIS — A state road project is underway in New Paris, but at least one Elkhart County official has reservations.
As of now, construction work is underway at the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 23, where the intersection will be closed, with C.R. 23 effectively being turned into a cul-de-sac. This will mean that the next intersection immediately to the south, at C.R. 142, will be the next closest point for access to C.R. 23, both to businesses and residence.
On Thursday morning, crews were cutting down trees at the location, in preparation for the adding of turn lanes.
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers spoke to The Goshen News about the project Thursday afternoon.
“The commissioners really had no input on this,” Rogers said by telephone, making it clear that it is strictly an Indiana Department of Transportation project, not one being undertaken by Elkhart County.
Rogers said one concern about the project stems from the fact that, with access at the intersection closed off, trucks and other traffic will need to access C.R. 23 via the intersection with C.R. 142.
“That intersection is not designed for trucks, so it could be that we are going to have to improve that intersection,” he said. “I think it should be INDOT that improves it because they’re the ones that created it.”
As for the C.R. 23/142 intersection, Rogers said that county engineers are working to assess the situation. As for the impact on New Paris, he said he understands trucks should be able to make the turn there, but safety and other traffic may be concerns.
“If we’re talking maybe one semi a day, it wouldn’t be an issue,” he said, adding that certain businesses in that area have significant semi traffic going in and out. “I don’t think the state put a whole lot of thought into it.”
Rogers said he understands a number of New Paris residents are upset with the project.
“It wasn’t our decision,” he reiterated. “The state needs to own it.”
Wayne Wingard is owner of Master Steel Roofing, which is the business located physically closest to the project which, as of now, he supports.
“I see a lot of accidents out here,” Wingard said by telephone Thursday afternoon. “Obviously something needs to change and I am in favor of that. I don’t feel it’s going to affect our business.”
An attempt to obtain comment from INDOT on the project was unsuccessful as of press time.