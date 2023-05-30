GOSHEN — There’s been an increase in the cost associated with the Foraker-Southwest-Tecumseh sewer project.
The construction project will hook southern rural areas to the city of Nappanee’s sewer system in order to help ensure those properties have safe sewer systems after officials discovered several outdated, leaking and contaminating systems in the Foraker and Southwest portions of the county.
The forced sewer main will travel from Southwest at Ind. 119 and C.R. 11, heading south to Foraker encompassing parts of C.R.s 11, 46 and 7, down to Tecumseh Acres, and then onto the nearby Nappanee Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The project was initially expected to cost the county around $7.5 million. The county received a grant for the project, but as a condition of the grant, the county must actively be providing funds toward the project and not just a plan to pay for the balance. The grant is $1.8 million. In February, Elkhart County Commissioners approved a total award of $10,804.374 to H & G Underground Facilities of La Porte.
Since then changes and reductions to the cost of the project have continued. During the Elkhart County Commissioners Tuesday meeting, a change order was approved that increased the total cost.
County Administrator Jeff Taylor explained that per INDOT, the contractor is required to put in 6-inch casing for all pipes of pressurized sewer mains crossing Ind. 19. The result is an increase in the price of the project, a net increase of $31,630.
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers questioned why the increase was not anticipated. Taylor explained that ordinarily, builders would bore under the road and a casing would not be required, but per INDOT requirements, casings are needing, which allows the pipe to be pulled out and replaced.
Other items to come before the board include:
• The Elkhart County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the Elkhart County Development Commission and town of Middlebury Redevelopment Commission. The town’s water system is nearing 50 years old and facing end-of-life deterioration. Four Tax Increment Finance districts will be used as funding sources, two of which are owned by the city and two owned by the town, All of the TIFs are serviced by the town’s water system. The county and town of Middlebury are both expected to contribute roughly 50% of the funds for the design engineering phase. The town will seek State Revolving Loan funding for construction and expects two to three years from design to completion.
• A design contract for a bridge of Baugo Creek was approved by Elkhart County Commissioners on Tuesday. The bridge, Bridge 145, crosses over C.R. 26 in the area.
• The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department was approved for the Patrick Leahy bulletproof vest reimbursement program grant. The grant offers a 50% match on the the department’s replacement vests.