BENTON — Fairfield High School's Indoor Percussion has qualified to compete at IPA State Finals in Regional A class.
The Fairfield Indoor Percussion competed at Norwell, Plainfield and Decatur Central this season. Their high-scoring performance for State Prelims at Pendleton Heights not only advanced them to State Finals, but earned them first place. This will be the 17th time since 2000 that the Indoor Percussion has qualified for state level competition, with it being the 12th year in a row advancing to State Finals.
This year's group consists of 24 members, with 11 battery members and 13 front ensemble members. Their show title is called "VOID," a depiction of the grief one experiences after losing a loved one.
Their music is original music written by staff members, Isaiah Mumaw and Ryan Hostetler. Other staff includes Adam Shull, Emma Robbins, Carson Bontreger, and Trevor McKee.
Percussion Director Ryan Hostetler said about his group, "I'm truly blessed to be able to teach this group of students. They've taken the show to a level of commitment and energy that I'm astounded by. We're grateful for another week to rehearse and perform this show to the best of our abilities!"
The Fairfield Indoor Percussion will take the floor at 8:49 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Brownsburg High School.