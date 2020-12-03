Indiana has topped 6,000 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 deaths with the state also recording a new high for average daily coronavirus fatalities amid the ongoing infection surge.
The Indiana State Health Department’s Thursday update added 60 more recent coronavirus deaths to the statewide toll.
Locally, Elkhart County reported one new death, bringing the total to 246, according to the ISDH. St. Joseph County and Kosciusko County each reported two new deaths, while LaGrange County and Marshall County each reported one new death.
They boost Indiana’s total deaths of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections to 5,748, along with 285 deaths that doctors believe involved infections without confirmation from tests. Those give Indiana 6,033 coronavirus-related deaths since the first one was reported in March.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the state was bracing for a possible new surge of infections following Thanksgiving gatherings in the past week but that he didn’t plan on toughening any statewide restrictions.
Health officials across the state are worried about hospitals being overwhelmed by the influx of severely ill patients. Indiana hospitals have been treating more than quadruple the number of COVID-19 patients since late September when the state’s steep increase in hospitalizations and deaths began.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 61 per day after that average was below 10 a day during July following the previous peak of 41 in April. The new average is up by one daily death with the health department’s Thursday update.
State health officials on Thursday also reported a one-day high of about 8,500 new COVID-19 infections, although it said some 400 were from old unreported tests. The previous daily high was nearly 8,300 infections reported on Nov. 13.
DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR AID IS DEC. 11
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency recently issued a news release reminding farmers and ranchers to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 by Dec. 11. The program provides direct relief to producers facing market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“With over 300 eligible commodities, from livestock and row crops to specialty crops and aquaculture, most farmers and ranchers are potentially eligible for CFAP 2,” said Richard Fordyce, Farm Service Agency administrator. “FSA offers several options for farmers and ranchers to apply. Don’t wait to check out our online resources and connect with our employees who are ready to answer your questions and help you get started on your application.”
Producers have several options for applying for the CFAP 2 program by the deadline. Producers can find eligible commodities, payment rates, calculations and options to apply on farmers.gov/cfap.
Customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance. This is a recommended first step before a producer engages the team at the FSA county office. The call center can also provide service to non-English speaking customers. Customers will select 1 for English and 2 to speak with a Spanish speaking employee. For other languages, customers select 1 and indicate their language to the call center staff.
Additionally, farmers.gov offers a number of resources for producers interested in applying for CFAP 2
More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.