As Halloween approaches, the Indiana State Police offers a few safety tips for parents and children to consider before heading out to trick-or-treat.
TIPS
• Know and abide by the appropriate dates and times a local community has established for trick-or-treating.
• Make sure that children have a flashlight, glow stick or reflective material on their costume, so they can be seen clearly during the low light hours.
• Children should always be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating, or at a minimum, use the buddy system and have a plan if groups get separated, including a charged cellphone or asking an adult for help.
• Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.
• Children should never enter the house of a stranger.
• All treats should be inspected by an adult before being consumed.
• And for all motorists, troopers ask that they slow down and drive with caution in neighborhoods. Pay close attention for children who are not paying attention.
For more information on how to protect and keep children safe, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) website at https://www.missingkids.org/education/kidsmartz.
