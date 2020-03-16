INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced the state will follow the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines on a group gathering limitation of 50 people or less and will close bars and restaurants. Take-out only and delivery will be allowed.
Holcomb is set to talk about the new measures to control the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus at 2:30 p.m. today.
The restrictions on bars, nightclubs and restaurants will last through the end of March.
In addition, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately, the governor's news release states. That action will help the health care system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs, according to Holcomb.
The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been raised to a Level 1 status and will work in conjunction with the incident command center at the Indiana State Department of Health for planning, coordination, predictive analysis and other functions
State employees will maximize the use of remote work and meet virtually whenever possible while maintaining operations. Non-essential in-person meetings will be limited to 10 persons or less and should meet virtually whenever possible. High-risk individuals should not attend meetings in person.
State employees over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions are advised to work from home, and agencies should identify work that can be accomplished remotely for those individuals.
The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday.
Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open.
The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks. This will ensure that people who may be symptomatic do not have to physically appear to continue their unemployment insurance eligibility
The governor's news release also asks communities to work together to provide child care options for all who need assistance and delivery services of meals and other necessities for senior citizens
Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low. Follow the guidance at www.redcross.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.