Of the 20 new COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday in the state, four were in Elkhart County and one was in Marshall County.
The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 734 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 57,916 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Here are Tuesday’s numbers:
Statewide — 57,916 positive tests, up 734; 2,652 deaths, up 20; 644,805 tested, 9,196; 9.0% positivity rate.
Elkhart County — 4,080 positive cases, up 34; 68 deaths, up four; 30,028 tested, up 391; 13.59% positivity rate.
LaGrange County — 500 positive cases, up one; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,359 tested, up 23; 21.10% positivity rate.
Noble County — 574 positive cases, up eight; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,248 tested, up 76; 10.94% positivity rate.
Kosciusko County — 689 positive cases, up 10; eight deaths, zero new; 7,224 tested, up 195; 9.54% positivity rate.
St. Joseph County — 2,553 positive cases, up 29; 74 deaths, zero new; 34,666 tested, up 399; 7.36% positivity rate.
Marshall County — 671 positive cases, up eight; 14 deaths, one new; 5,990 tested, up 95; 11.20% positivity rate.
As of Tuesday, nearly 37% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators were available statewide.
A total of 2,652 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 194 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Scientists publish study findings
The results of the first statewide random sample study in the United States to measure the spread of COVID-19 indicated a general population prevalence of about 2.8% in Indiana.
The study was conducted by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI in collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Health. The findings were published July 21 in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Between April 25 and May 1, researchers tested more than 4,600 Hoosiers for viral infections and antibodies of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The number includes more than 3,600 people who were randomly selected from a master list of Indiana residents derived from tax returns, including filers and dependents, and an additional 900 volunteers recruited through nonrandom outreach to the Black and Hispanic communities to get a more in-depth view of the virus’ activity within hard-hit populations.
“Because we cannot test everyone, random sample testing allows us to confidently evaluate the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana,” Nir Menachemi, lead scientist on the study and professor and Fairbanks Endowed Chair in the Fairbanks School of Public Health, said. “The results of this study have furthered our scientific knowledge of COVID-19 and contributed valuable information that influenced complex statewide decision-making.”
The researchers determined that 1.7% of participants tested positive for the novel coronavirus and an additional 1.1% tested positive for antibodies, resulting in an estimated overall population prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 of 2.8%. An estimated 187,802 Hoosiers were infected with COVID-19 at the time of the study, approximately 10 times higher than the confirmed cases in the state.
Participants who reported living with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had a prevalence rate of 33.6%.
“The percentage of participants who had a positive test result was 15 times higher among participants who lived with someone who had received a diagnosis of COVID-19,” Menachemi said. “Coupled with the low statewide prevalence, we believe that social distancing efforts helped to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and is an important measure in preventing transmission.”
The research team also found that 44.2% of participants who tested positive reported no symptoms during the two weeks before testing. Of those who tested positive, 60.3% of males reported being asymptomatic, compared to 24.5% of females who were asymptomatic.
“The study’s findings among asymptomatic individuals are crucial to our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana,” said state Health Commissioner Kris Box. “Hoosiers may not feel sick but can still infect someone else, so it’s vital that every Hoosier takes steps to reduce the spread of this virus.”
Rates of current or previous infection were significantly higher among Hispanic participants, at 8.32%, than among non-Hispanics, at 2.29%.
The nonrandom sample had higher infection rates, including 22.8% of participants who were currently infected; 20% of those infected reported being asymptomatic. These findings suggest that nonrandom samples are more suitable for determining the impact of the virus in vulnerable communities, but not for deriving state estimates of infections.
“Because most Hoosiers had not been infected at the time of the study, we need to continue social distancing, make sure we are washing our hands often and always wearing a mask when we are in public,” Menachemi said.
Long-term care facility visitation restriction ordered
Due to Elkhart County’s high positivity rate for the novel coronavirus and Elkhart County remaining in Stage 4 instead of Stage 4.5 like the rest of the state, Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz ordered long-term care facility visitor restrictions.
She writes: “Long-term care facilities are not required to offer, and should restrict, indoor visitation by non-medical professionals.”
Long-term care facilities that want to offer indoor visitations as permitted by ISDH, must develop a safety plan, which has to meet all of the requirements and recommendations of the ISDH and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Mertz added. The facility must provide each employee or staff with a physical or electronic copy of the plan and must post the plan publicly on the facility’s website and at the facility itself.
“Long-term care facilities should continue to offer outdoor visitation to the extent possible while maintaining the safety and health of its residents,” she writes.
Exceptions to the restrictions include compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life situations. In end-of-life situations, long-term care facilities should follow the guidelines and recommendations set forth by ISDH and CMS.
As for visitor requirements, Mertz writes, “Every visitor of a long-term care facility must follow the order and requirements of a facility’s visitation plan.”
On June 29, ISDH issued guidelines for visitation at long-term healthcare facilities. This past Friday, facilities were required to offer at least four hours of visitation daily, including evening and weekend hours, unless the facility was under visitor restrictions due to a new facility onset COVID-19 case. The four hours permit a mixture of outdoor and indoor visitation unless weather prevents outdoor visitation. Stricter visitation limits, state officials said, would be appropriate in communities with increased COVID-19 cases. In the update Thursday, ISDH also verified Mertz’s authority to issue the order. The update also confirmed that the stricter visitation limits set by Mertz supersede the ISDH Guidelines and that facilities in Elkhart County must adhere to her order.
This order, Mertz writes, is intended for and should be used to protect the health and safety of a known vulnerable population.
The order is immediate and will remain in effect until Elkhart County moves out of Stage 4 or upon rescission by the Elkhart County health officer. Prior to rescinding the order, Mertz said she intends to examine the number and percentage of positive cases in Elkhart County in comparison to the State of Indiana.
Indiana launches Be Well Crisis Helpline
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Monday the launch of the Be Well Crisis Helpline, a confidential resource available through Indiana 211 that will allow Hoosiers to call and speak with a trained counselor 24/7. The free Be Well Crisis Helpline was established by FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction in direct response to the elevated levels of stress and anxiety Hoosiers are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana 211 is a free service that connects Hoosiers with assistance and answers from thousands of health and human service resources across the state — quickly, easily and confidentially. Earlier this month, Indiana 211 officially became part of FSSA, helping enable specialized programs such as the Be Well Crisis Helpline as needed.
“By calling 211 (and selecting 3), callers will connect with an experienced and compassionate counselor specially trained to help with issues triggered or worsened by COVID-19,” Jay Chaudhary, DMHA director, said. “The trained counselors will be able to listen, provide support and promote personal resiliency.”
The Be Well Crisis Helpline is funded by a Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In Indiana the program becomes part of the state’s new Be Well Indiana initiative. Additional information about the mental health resources available to Hoosiers is available at BeWellIndiana.org.
Goshen Health updates numbers
GOSHEN — Goshen Health recently updated its COVID-19 numbers as of July 20, going back to March 11.
Testing:
• 10,164 tests completed
• 1,286 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 13.7%)
• 8,093 negative test results
• 742 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
• 176 hospital admissions
• 172 hospital discharges
• 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
“We are not just concerned with deaths from COVID-19. We’re concerned about every positive COVID-19 patient. Even though many people are recovering, we don’t know yet what the long-term consequences of the virus are,” Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist, said. “Some patients are developing strokes, blood clots and chronic fatigue. I know of people younger and healthier than I am who are now spending months recovering from this virus. We don’t know whether their lungs will ever go back to normal. This is why we take this virus so seriously — and urge everyone in the community to as well.”
Civic Theatre suspends in-person performances
SOUTH BEND — Officials with the South Bend Civic Theatre said they have suspended all scheduled in-person performances through the end of the year.
“It is not a decision we took lightly — or one we wanted to make — but it’s the right and responsible one,” theater officials stated in a press release. “Since we resumed rehearsals earlier this summer as Indiana moved toward re-opening, we created and enforced a comprehensive safety protocol for our cast and production teams. Everyone wore masks or face shields (even when rehearsing outdoors in the heat, so hats-off to our dedicated artists and volunteers), distanced as possible, and had their temperatures taken before entering CIVIC rehearsal spaces.
“As our teams were hard at work preparing their productions, we continued to monitor data put out by the Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI), which provides a daily county-specific number of new positive COVID-19 tests per 100,000 residents. We announced internally that if that seven-day rolling average passed 10 (the threshold for “Accelerated Spread”), we would move to online rehearsals for a week. If that number remained over 10 the following week, the production would be canceled.”
As of July 18, St. Joseph County’s pandemic number was 17.2 cases per 100,000 residents — far above the group’s safety threshold, they said.
“Although we still feel confident that our rehearsals, camps, and productions were conducted in a way that kept our volunteers and patrons safe, we also must consider the health of the greater community,” the statement reads. “We believe that the rapidly-rising infection levels make it dangerous to bring together large gatherings of people, even if the best attempts are made at sanitization, masking, and social distancing.”
Tickets already reserved for the remainder of the 2020 season will be honored next year. Remaining 2020 FLEXPASS credits will also rollover to the end of 2021.
