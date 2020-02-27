Contrary to social media rumors about the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, the Indiana State Health Commissioner assures Hoosiers that the department has a plan for combating the virus.
“People ask me, ‘Is this the time to panic?’ No, it’s the time to plan,” Kristina Box, the commissioner, said during a press conference.
Box said the department has a plan “if and when” COVID-19 comes to the state, but “we’ve done this before and we are ready.”
The department has plans set for pandemics already in place following previous influenza pandemics, Box said, with a focus on “minimizing introductions of this virus to reduce its spread.”
This included meetings with healthcare providers across the state and federal authorities as well as assessing hospital capacities. For more rural areas that may not have adequate healthcare providers, the department focuses on keeping county health departments informed.
“We are very well supported for this,” Box said about funding. “We do know that the federal government is working on getting additional funds for states going forward, depending on… the length of time and how severe the response needs to be.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise that the risk for the virus is still low for Americans without risk factors, such as travel or contact with an infected person. The CDC website continuously updates with information about limiting travel, which Box recommended Hoosiers use when planning a trip.
Symptoms for the virus include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, similar to the yearly flu. However, the virus has a mortality rate between 1-2%, which the flu generally has a mortality rate of less than 1%. Box said that around 80% of COVID-19 cases are mild.
“We’re concerned and we’re acting on that concern but what I would say is that the United States has had more influenza deaths this year, in this season, than all the deaths combined around the world with the coronavirus,” Box said. “So I try to keep things in perspective.”
Box said Indiana had no reported cases of the virus but that 26 people had voluntarily self-quarantined in their homes across the state based on their recent travel to infected areas. A total of 60 had been monitored for the virus but 21 had completed the two-week quarantine period and three had another, unrelated virus.
Since a vaccine and treatment haven’t been developed for the virus, the plan to reduce infection rates centers keeping potentially infected people quarantined away from the community.
Box said families should make plans about what to do if childcare providers, such as daycares of schools, close for a period of time.
“To be clear, it is not necessary to stay home or cancel events at this time,” Box said.
Instead, Box stressed that Hoosiers should act like they do during flu season every year by washing their hands frequently, covering coughs and staying home if they feel ill.
“There are many questions for which we don’t have the answers,” Box said. “But I am confident that Indiana is ready if and when this outbreak reaches our state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.