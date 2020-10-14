CHICAGO — Hoosiers traveling to Chicago for pleasure will be asked to quarantine for 14 days in the Windy City before enjoying their destination.
Indiana is among the following states and territories that should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The list is updated every Tuesday and goes into effect the following Friday at 12:01 a.m.
So this last order was effective Tuesday and will go into effect Friday, according to city officials.
On Thursday, July 2, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady issued an Emergency Travel Order directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This includes both Chicago residents returning from travel to a designated state, and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state. The order went into effect on Monday July 6.
Here are some answers to common questions regarding the Emergency Travel Order and how it applies to Chicago residents and visitors.
For Wisconsin and Indiana, the order applies to individuals coming from Wisconsin or Indiana to Chicago for non-work purposes and Chicago residents returning from Wisconsin or Indiana, unless they are deemed an essential worker. Exceptions to the order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody. Individuals who travel to Wisconsin or Indiana, even if for less than 24 hours, still need to quarantine upon returning unless deemed an essential worker or are a student who commutes for school. Chicago residents are strongly advised to not travel to these states, Chicago officials stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.