Indiana has nearly recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with a week remaining as health officials Tuesday added 103 more deaths to the state’s pandemic toll.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update included the new deaths mostly occurring over the past several days through Monday, and which push November’s total to at least 991.
Indiana’s monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April, when at most the state’s moving seven-day average was 42 fatalities a day. That daily average has now reached 51 as Indiana’s hospitals are treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.
Locally, seven new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Elkhart County while St. Joseph County reported four new deaths.
LaGrange, Kosciusko, Marshall and Noble counties reported no new deaths.
Coronavirus hospitalizations have reached a level where health care leaders say the system is becoming overwhelmed and some hospitals have started rationing care to treat those most severely ill.
Indiana hospitals were treating 3,279 COVID-19 patients as of Monday — a more than 300% increase since late September when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions before reinstating some limits this month.
Indiana has now recorded 5,435 coronavirus deaths, including both those with confirmed and presumed infections.
GOSHEN SCHOOLS
Goshen Community Schools announced Tuesday that Goshen Middle School and Goshen High School students in grades seven through 12 will continue in Course V until Dec. 11. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will continue with Course III, officials stated in the news release, and the change excludes students in Merit and GOA.
Students were originally set to return to Course IV on Monday, however that changed due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County.
“GCS would like to again express our appreciation for the continued support we feel from the community. We are moving through new territory on an almost-weekly basis,” GCS officials stated in the news release. “Because of the ongoing and increasing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to update our school community often, with hopes that our communication provides enough time and information for families to plan for their students.
“As you know, students in grades 7-12 have been in Course V (all virtual) since November 16, due to the impact of the pandemic on student and teacher absences in the secondary schools. Since the decision was made to move to Course V for grades 7-12, the number of positive coronavirus cases and related deaths have continued to rise in Elkhart County. These conditions have placed Elkhart County in the ‘Red’ category according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s color-coded system.”
The change in course applies only to students at Goshen Middle School and Goshen High School in grades seven through 12 because the number of teacher and student absences is not a high in the lower grades.
“Also considered in the decision-making process, virtual school for younger students presents more childcare difficulties for families,” the news release stated. “Since GCS has been able to provide a safe educational environment using COVID safety procedures, we will keep the youngest GCS students (in grades K-6) in school.”
Students in grades seven to 12 will still be able to receive lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Goshen High School, Goshen Middle School, Chamberlain Elementary, Waterford Elementary and West Goshen Elementary.
Students who wants to sign up for lunches and haven’t done so already, may visit http://www.goshenschools.org/meal-sign-up.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
