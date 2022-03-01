Indiana legislator responds to State of the Union
In response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, Indiana Senator Mike Braun offered the following statement; “I can’t think of a record that would be harder to spin than President Biden’s one year in. From shutting down the Keystone pipeline, reckless spending, and projecting weakness on the world stage, the American people are paying the price for these failures. We need real solutions.”
