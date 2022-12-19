ELKHART — As a small business owner, Elkhart-based videographer and DJ Derald Gray knows the importance of a community that supports its budding entrepreneurs.
Gray is director of DG Visionaries, a DJ and video production company with offices in Elkhart and Indianapolis which specializes primarily in weddings and corporate events.
“DG Visionaries was founded in January of 2020, so we’re actually coming up on our three-year anniversary next month,” Gray said of the business. “So, we’re still a relatively fresh company, but I’ve been producing videos and DJ’ing for a long time before that.”
Being based out of Elkhart, Gray said he’s particularly thankful for his relationship with the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership. Formed in 2011 by the lead economic development organizations in the region, the partnership bills itself as a collaboration of the economic development partners from 47 communities in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
“The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership focuses on a long-term systemic approach to advance the region’s economy by aligning the efforts of various stakeholders around five key areas: educating a world-class workforce, recruiting and retaining great talent, attracting and growing new economy companies in complement to our remarkably strong manufacturing industries, promoting inclusion and sparking opportunities for minorities and helping entrepreneurs thrive,” the partnership’s website states. “The South Bend–Elkhart Regional Partnership seeks to unify and collaborate so that together, the communities across the region can work together to achieve what cannot be done individually.”
As part of that mission, Startup South Bend–Elkhart, a nonprofit initiative of the partnership, recently hosted the second annual Founder Factory, a summit for startups in the region which aims to bring together entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and investors for a day of learning, connecting and celebrating all things entrepreneurship and innovation.
“It took place on Nov. 16, and this is actually the second year for the Founder Factory,” said Liz Folkerts, manager of digital marketing and public relations for the partnership. “The first was last year, and it was held in South Bend. We like to focus on different areas of the region as we do these activities, so this year’s was held in Elkhart County at the Lerner Theatre. And for the second year in a row it was sold out, so we have a very strong entrepreneurial ecosystem here, and I think that’s reflected in the attendance that we’ve had in these last years, and just the interest from the community.”
As designed, Founder Factory offers three distinct tracks for attendees, depending on where they fit in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. One track revolves around entrepreneurs themselves, another is tailored toward enthusiasts and supporters of entrepreneurs and local businesses, while the final track caters to investors.
“So, pretty much the day started with a luncheon, and then during that time there was a exhibit hall available for people to take a look at, there were organizations that help entrepreneurs and support them, as well as some of our local entrepreneurs themselves who were exhibiting,” Folkerts said of the event. “And then after that we kicked off with our keynote session. We had some phenomenal people this year, including two entrepreneurs from the Atlanta region who came into town: Jewel Burks Solomon, who is head of Google for Startups in the U.S., and then one of her colleagues, Justin Dawkins, co-founder and co-chair of an entrepreneurial support nonprofit called Goodie Nation. So, they both brought really good views from their experiences as people on both the financing side as well as the entrepreneurial side.”
Gray, who attended the event for the first time this year, said he counts himself lucky to live in a region with such an active support system for entrepreneurs.
“I wanted to be a part of Founder Factory because I knew it would be a great opportunity for me to get more exposure with my business,” Gray said. “And I was also able to play some music as well, and that was something I could bring to the table and give people some background music. And we actually started dancing a little bit, which I didn’t expect, and that was really fun. But just the opportunity to meet entrepreneurs, to meet other individuals who work in not only Elkhart, but South Bend, I think the opportunity to mold together the different communities all in one place is really what Founder Factory is all about.”
ENTREPRENEURSHIP INDIANA
And as an added bonus, this year’s Founder Factory also included a partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, which utilized the event to help launch a new statewide initiative: Entrepreneurship Indiana.
“We partnered with them for the reception, which was not only a Founder Factory wrap-up celebration, but it was also the IEDC Global Entrepreneurship Week Launch Party for their new initiative,” Folkerts explained. “So, that includes a new digital doorway — entrepreneurshipindiana.com — as well as the release of the first Entrepreneurship Indiana Yearbook, which includes profiles on 100 entrepreneurs from around the state, including some from right here in northern Indiana.
“And this was actually the northern Indiana event to celebrate that,” she added of the new initiative. “They had one in central Indiana and one in southern Indiana. So, we were fortunate that Founder Factory was chosen to be the northern Indiana debut of this new resource.”
With a date for the 2023 Founder Factory summit set for Nov. 15, Gray said he’s already making plans to attend next year’s event — and encourages other entrepreneurs from the region to attend as well.
“I think it would be beneficial for any entrepreneur, regardless of their business or industry, to attend Founder Factory,” Gray said. “You can set up a booth like I did, or you can just come, attend, go to the different events, listen to the keynote speakers, and if you just take notes and take everything in, you really might find a new opportunity that might not have otherwise presented itself, or an idea that you might not have thought of had you not gone to Founder Factory. So, unless I get booked for an event the same day, I definitely plan on attending again next year.”