Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.