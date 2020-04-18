INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health today there are 529 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state as the result of testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. A total of 10,641 Hoosiers have now been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
A total of 545 Hoosiers have died to date.
To date, 56,873 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 54,785 on Friday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 123. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Clark (10), Elkhart (18), Hamilton (25), Harrison (20), Hendricks (29), Johnson (21), Lake (69), Madison (20), Porter (17) and St. Joseph ((37).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.