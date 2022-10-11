GOSHEN — A bond issuance needed for the construction of a new 60-unit apartment complex just north of Goshen Junior High School was approved Monday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members approved on second, final reading a bond issuance for Greenwood Rental Properties LLC needed in order to fund infrastructure components for the project. The property in question is an approximately 4.5-acre site located on the northeast corner of Plymouth Avenue and Indiana Avenue on the city’s southwest side.
Greenwood Rental Properties is currently in the process of constructing a 60-unit market-rate apartment complex at the site at a cost of about $11.5 million.
As planned, the complex will feature 10 one-bedroom apartments, 40 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1,250 to $1,600 per month. There will also be 30 garages on site available to rent by the tenants.
“Over the past few weeks we’ve been working through all the details,” Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, said of the bond issuance process. “If you had reviewed them with the first submission, there were still a lot of blanks. There are still a few for dates and things of that nature, but all parties have reviewed all this information.
“The EDC — the Economic Development Commission — did meet today, and are passing along a favorable recommendation for the bond for the structure and all the financial components to this,” she added. “As it stands, we are currently looking to close on this bond toward the end of the month. As a recap, this is a taxable Economic Development Revenue Bond. How it works is, the city will issue the bond, it will be purchased by the developer or their bank, and then the Redevelopment Commission is pledging 75% of the TIF revenue generated toward repayment of that bond.”
Hutsell noted that in the event that the development does not produce the expected amount of TIF revenue, the developer will be on the hook to make the bond payment whole.
“This is a 20-year repayment term,” Hutsell added, noting that the bond’s issuance and all the terms associated with it are in line with the development agreement that was approved by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission, Goshen City Council and Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety last spring. “Although the project is underway, the issuance of this bond is necessary to allow for the project to be fully completed in 2023.”
The bond issuance request was approved in a vote of 6-1 in favor, with council member Julia King, D-At Large, voicing the sole “No” vote.